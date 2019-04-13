13-year-old arrested in shooting threat toward Lafayette Academy

A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and accused of making threats of violence toward the Lafayette Academy Charter School, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The First District, working with the Second and Fifth districts, made the arrest Tuesday night.

The juvenile, who is a student at Lafayette, was booked with making threats. The threats were made after a fight between seventh- and eighth-grade students that occurred earlier Tuesday, police said.

The juvenile is accused to threatening to shoot up the school on Wednesday. The threat was heard and witnessed by several individuals at the school, police said.

Both campuses of the school, on Dunbar Street in Hollygrove and Kerlerec Street in the St. Bernard area, were closed Wednesday during the investigation. The school will resume normal operations on Thursday.

Lafayette has about 780 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, making it the largest elementary school in New Orleans, according to the school’s website.