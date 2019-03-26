Woman robbed at gunpoint in Central City

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Monday in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 44-year-old woman was approached from behind on Willow and First streets at 4:06 a.m. on March 25, the police report said. The armed man grabbed her in bear hug and took $20 before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5 foot 10 inches and stocky, with flat-top haircut and wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to all the NOPD Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.