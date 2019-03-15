Uptown streets to close Sunday morning for Shamrockin Run

The 2019 Shamrockin Run 8K race begins and ends in Audubon Park on Sunday morning and will close streets in the Uptown neighborhood.

Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below until the last participant passes and course materials are removed.

Expect delays on the RTA 28 line. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

START: Audubon Park Trail & Camp St.

Proceed on Audubon Park Trail

Right on Prytania St.

Right on Napoleon Ave.

Left on Camp St.

Left on Napoleon Ave.

Left on Prytania St.

Right on Audubon Park Trail

Continue around Audubon Park

END: Audubon Park Trail & Camp St.