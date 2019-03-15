The Indians are coming: Here’s the schedule, route and music lineup for Super Sunday

Super Sunday is an annual gathering of Mardi Gras Indian tribes celebrating their heritage and culture in a magnificent display of hand-sewn suits, singing, dancing and chanting. The festival in A.L. Davis Park will include two stages and more than 50 food and craft vendors.

This year’s Uptown Super Sunday takes place on Sunday, March 17. Special guests include the Hot 8 Brass Band, Young Pinstripe Brass Band and the Original Pinettes Brass Band plus Lucky LOU, DJ Captain Charles, DJ Jubilee, SOSU wirh Lady D, the Young Men Olympian, the Lady Buckjumpers, B.R.W. R&B Singing Group and more.

The festival begins at A.L. Davis Park, located at Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street, begins around noon. The parade begins at 1 p.m.

The festival, presented by the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council and R.E.A.L., is free and open to the public. Council Chief Howard Miller announced the Super Sunday 2019 trail as follows:

The procession will begin at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St.; moving onto Simon Bolivar Ave.; turning left onto Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; turning left onto Claiborne Ave.; turning left onto Washington Ave.; culminating at Washington Ave. and LaSalle St. at A.L. Davis Park with cultural activities and live musical performances.