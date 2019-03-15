Single Men to second-line through Central City on Super Sunday

The Single Men Social Aid and Pleasure Club second-line on Sunday, March 17, starts in Mid-City and ends in Milan, on a route that is likely to get the parade to Central City about the time the Mardi Gras Indians are finishing their Super Sunday procession. The club’s schedule has them meeting up with the 9th Ward Hunters tribe at the Purple Rain bar on Saratoga Street. The second-line will feature the Stooges Brass Band.

The parade will impact the Mid-City, Tulane-Gravier, B. W. Cooper, Broadmoor, Central City, and Milan neighborhoods. It begins at 2 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Traffic will be restricted along the route below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event. RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

START: 2901 Conti St. (Good Times II Bar)

Proceed down N. Dupre St.

Left on Bienville St.

Right on N. Broad St.

Left on Louisiana Pkwy.

Left on Saratoga St.

Right on Washington Ave.

Right on St. Charles Ave.

Right on Delachaise St.

Right on Dryades St.

END: 3435 Dryades St. (Gladstone Lounge)