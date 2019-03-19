Photos: Uptown celebrates the Feast of St. Joseph

The Rev. Ted Dziak, right, blesses the St. Joseph’s altar at Loyola University. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Locations across Uptown hosted public St. Joseph’s altars on March 19, the Feast Day of St. Joseph. The Catholic tradition was brought to New Orleans by Sicilian immigrants. The altars celebrate how St. Joseph helped Sicilians in a time of famine. Here are scenes from the altars at Loyola University, De La Salle High School and St. Stephen’s Church.
Loyola University New Orleans
The Rev. Ted Dziak, left, blesses the St. Joseph’s altar at Loyola University. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Attendees read along with the Rev. Dziak during a blessing of the St. Joseph’s altar at Loyola University. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Attendees gather around the St. Joseph’s altar at Loyola University to hear the blessing. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A staple of St. Joseph’s altars are baked goods, like these cookies at Loyola University’s altar. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
De La Salle High School
De La Salle High School on St. Charles Avenue hosted its annual St. Joseph’s altar in their lobby on March 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A St. Joseph’s altar is incomplete without fava beans, considered a good luck charm. Fava beans helped feed Sicilians during a time of famine. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The De La Salle altar featured donated food that anyone is allowed to take. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
De La Salle High School sells candles to raise money for next year’s altar. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
St. Stephen’s Church
St. Joseph’s altars are a Catholic tradition brought to New Orleans by Sicilian immigrants. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
St. Stephen’s church on Napoleon Avenue hosted its annual St. Joseph’s altar on March 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
People come to St. Stephen’s church to see the St. Joseph’s altar. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Breadcrumbs on the altar represent the sawdust St. Joseph created in his work as a carpenter. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The baked goods were made by students in NOCCA’s culinary program. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Foods such as bread, seafood, vegetables and citrus are often left at St. Joseph’s altars. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)