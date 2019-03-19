Photos: Uptown celebrates the Feast of St. Joseph

Locations across Uptown hosted public St. Joseph’s altars on March 19, the Feast Day of St. Joseph. The Catholic tradition was brought to New Orleans by Sicilian immigrants. The altars celebrate how St. Joseph helped Sicilians in a time of famine. Here are scenes from the altars at Loyola University, De La Salle High School and St. Stephen’s Church.

Loyola University New Orleans

De La Salle High School

St. Stephen’s Church