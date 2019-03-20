Photos: The sun goes down, and the Indians hit the streets

Spy Boy J’Wan Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles clears a way for the tribe down LaSalle street onto Washington avenue during St. Joseph’s Night, March 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Every year, on the Feast of St. Joseph, March 19, Mardi Gras Indians bring out that year’s suits for one last showing. Tribes from around the city converged on Washington and LaSalle, right where Uptown Super Sunday was held last week.
Second chief Joseph Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles sings down Freret Street on St. Joseph’s Night. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Second Chief Joseph, left, sings to Spy boy Floyd’s rhythms on Valence Street before the Golden Eagles take to the streets. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Spy Boy J’Wan Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles leads the way down Valence Street. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Clarence Henry Jr., who has been riding horses for 15 years, saddles up Black Boy to follow the Golden Eagles to A.L. Davis Park. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Drummer with the Buffalo Hunters bangs out a rhythm on Washington Avenue. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Ninth Ward Warriors sing at A.L. Davis Park. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Uptown Warriors sing and dance on the basketball court at A.L. Davis Park on St. Joseph’s Night, March 19. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)