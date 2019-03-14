Photos: Irish takeover in Annunciation Square

On Thursday afternoon, Annunciation Square turned into a sea of green during the Irish Channel Block Party. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A pre-Irish Channel Parade block party was held in Annunciation Square on Thursday. The event kicking off St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the Channel benefited St. Michael Special School.
Carmel Cuchero, left, and Pat Dorvin dance during the Irish Channel Block Party in Annunciation Square. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Irish Channel Block Party benefits St. Michael’s with the luck of the Irish, and proceeds from sales. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Irish Channel and St. Patrick’s Day gear was on sale to help participants look their Irish best and to benefit the school. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Irish Channel neighborhood is celebrated at the block party. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
People dressed in green and shamrocks from head to toe during the Irish Channel Block Party in Annunciation Park on Thursday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)