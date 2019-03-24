Photos: Festival brings Buku talent to Mardi Gras World

Toro Y Moi performs on the Power Plant stage on Friday at the 2019 Buku Music and Arts Festival. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
March 22 and 23, the 2019 Buku Music and Art Project took over Mardi Gras World. The annual event, which began in 2012, featured acts both local and national, as well as visual art.
Friday, March 22
The Trombone Shorty Academy performs on the Switchyard Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
August Moon juggles during Trombone Shorty Academy’s performance. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Kevin Gates, a Louisiana-born rapper, performs on the Power Plant Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Fans watch Tokimonsta on the Float Den Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Tokimonsta performs on the Float Den Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Rico Nasty performs on the Ballroom Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Playboi Carti performs at the Ballroom Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Mayday Parade performs in the Ballroom Stage (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Steven Canezaro dances outside of the Ballroom Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Denzel Curry performs in the Ballroom. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Mario Fletes enjoys the sounds of Denzel Curry. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Death Grips performs on the Ballroom Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Clay Mazing dances outside of the Float Den Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Lyric Walker, left, and Taylor Karamer dance with a fiber optic whip to the music of Ekalo. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The sun sets behind the Buku sign. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Felicia Fowler dances with the Buku Breakers to the music of Fisher at the Wharf Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Caroline, left, and Anna Markowitz, right, dance with Sebastian Rodriguez, to Excision near the Power Plant Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Saturday, March 23
Scrim, of $uicideboy$, looks out over the crowd during their performance on the Wharf Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Riva Inocencio, left, and Bianca Santalla dance to Liquid Stranger at the Wharf Stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Maya Athens hoola-hoops near the Wharf stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A$AP Rocky hops up on a car during his performance on the Power Plant stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Dog Blood, the team of Boys Noize and Skrillex, closed out the Power Plant stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Earl Sweatshirt performs on the Power Plant stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Ella Mai performs on the Ballroom stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Gunna performs on the Ballroom stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
James Seville performs with DJ Antoine Barriere. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Fans watch J.I.D. and Earth Gang from the balcony at the Ballroom stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Lil Jodeci performs on the Wharf stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Louisiana-born DJTristan Dufrene entertains on the Float Den stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Malik Ninety Five, a New Orleans-based rapper, engages the crowd during his performance on the Float Den stage with DJ Shaad Smooth. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The sludge band Thou, on the Power Plant stage, formed in Baton Rouge. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Andy Glass performs with We Came as Romans on the Ballroom stage. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)