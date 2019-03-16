Parade paints the Channel green (Photos)

Jamie Flowers receives a kiss from a member of the Irish Corner Club during the Irish Channel Parade on Saturday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
On Saturday, the annual Irish Channel Parade rolled Uptown. This year, the parade returned to its original route, following the completion of construction on Louisiana avenue.
Members of the Irish Corner Club dance on Magazine Street. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Kathryn Yoo receives a kiss from a young member of the Irish Corner Club. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
A rider with the Farhad Ghetto gives beads to Dave Kulceski during the Irish Channel Parade. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Flag twirlers with the Arkansas City High School from Arkansas City, Kansas, lead their marching band down Magazine Street. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Lyons Carnival Club makes its way down Magazine. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
One rider throws a coveted cabbage into the crowd on Saturday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Irish Famine Orphans Society honors the Irish immigrants, especially the orphans, of the 19th century. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Bagpipes lead the Ancient Order of Hiberians. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Jay Banks, District B councilman, throws beads to the crowd at Jackson and Magazine. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Jugglers and unicyclists follow the Mulligan Irish Dance School. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)