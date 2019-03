The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Garden District that occurred Wednesday evening, police reported.

The incident was first reported as an aggravated battery by shooting at Harmony and Prytania streets on March 28 at about 5 p.m. Minutes later, it was reclassified as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NOPD Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

in the Sixth District.