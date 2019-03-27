Man cut during fight at A.L. Davis Playground

A 52-year-old man was knifed in the head Tuesday while playing basketball in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

He got into an argument with an unidentified man on a basketball court at Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street on March 26 at about 4:40 p.m. while the two were playing. During the fight, he turned his back and was cut in the back of the head, causing a small laceration, the police report said.

The alleged assailant fled on Washington toward Freret Street. He is described as a tall black man of medium build wearing a white tank top and gray basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to the NOPD Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.