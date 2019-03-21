L’Ecole Bilingue hosting its 20th annual Fête Francaise on Saturday

L’Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans is presenting its 20th annual Fête Francaise on Saturday, March 23, at its Uptown campus, 821 Gen. Pershing St.

Fête Française is a free outdoor festival hosted by the French immersion school at the school’s Uptown campus off of Magazine Street. Entertainment this year includes Cha Wa, Soul Brass Band, Bon Bon Vivant, Panorama Jazz Band, The Tin Men, Michot’s Melody Makers, Les Rebelles and DJ Camille Lenain, plus performances by L’Ecole Blingue students

The school’s largest fundraiser, the fête celebrates all things French and works to keep the Francophone heritage alive and well in New Orleans and Louisiana through a variety of food, music, art, dancing, children’s activities and more.

To celebrate its two-decade milestone, this year’s fête will feature the largest ever selection of New Orleans’ top musicians and restaurants. Special VIP wristbands are available. The theme for 2019 is “Tour de France.”

The festival is also known for its exceptional food and drink — French mussels (moules frites), cochon de lait, pommes frites, and more specially curated from local restaurants and fine-wine purveyors. The festival also features games, an art market, trunk shows, a silent auction and a raffle.

Fête Francaise will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, check the fête website.