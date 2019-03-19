Kingsley House to host free health and resource fair

Kingsley House in the Lower Garden District will host a Health and Resource Fair this Friday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature more than 36 vendors and will offer health screenings & resources, STD testing, exercise classes, line dancing, 40-foot obstacle course, music, food, raffles and prizes.

The event will take place on the Patrick F. Taylor campus across the street from their main campus at 1600 Constance St. It is free and open to the public.

About Kingsley House

At Kingsley House, we envision a city and region where all young children are ready to succeed and all citizens are healthy and economically stable. Recognizing that vulnerable families are at risk of being caught in an intractable cycle of poverty, we are committed to ensuring that individuals and families have the supports necessary to be successful at all stages of life. To accomplish our goals, we join forces with dedicated community partners. Collectively, we work with families to fuel economic growth and social change in our city, state and region. Kingsley House is a proud United Way Community Impact Partner.