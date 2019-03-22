Buku Music & Art Festival at Mardi Gras World on Friday and Saturday

The 2019 Buku Music & Art Festival of electronic, hip-hop and indie rock music is this weekend at Mardi Gras World. The festival runs 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

It will impact the Irish Channel and anyone using Tchoupitoulas Street to go downtown or to the Crescent City Connection. Heavy vehicle traffic may cause delays in neighborhoods surrounding Mardi Gras World.

No street closures are anticipated, but traffic congestion is expected along Convention Center Boulevard, Henderson Boulevard, and Tchoupitoulas Street from Orange Street to Calliope Street. Buku organizers have contracted to have officers assigned to traffic and perimeter detail.

A community hotline will be available during the event: bukucommunityhotline@gmail.com, 985-218-0259.

Festival goers will be parking in the Convention Center parking lots. Performances on the main stage will end at 11 p.m. both nights and performances on the secondary stages will end at midnight. Sound levels will be monitored on and off site throughout the event, festival organizers say.

For more information on Buku, see thebukuproject.com.