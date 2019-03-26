Advocate: Trade in the works for McDonogh 7 building on Milan

The McDonogh 7 building, photographed in May 2013, is home to Audubon Charter’s upper school. (UptownMessenger.com file photo)

The Housing Authority of New Orleans is making a bid for the McDonogh 7 building on Milan Street, expected to be vacated by the Audubon Charter School  in 2021, in exchange for the much sought-after land for a sports field next to the new Booker T. Washington High School on Earhart Boulevard, Della Hasselle reports in the New Orleans Advocate.

The Orleans Parish School Board agreed Thursday to enter into talks with HANO, which wants the 120-year-old McDonogh 7 building for a mixed-use, mixed-income complex, a plan opposed by the Touro Bouligny Neighborhood Association.