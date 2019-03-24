Advocate: Three arrested in a Tulane dorm fire described as politically motivated

Two Tulane University students and a Brown University student have been arrested on allegations they set off a fire in a Tulane dormitory, Ramon Antonio Vargas reports in The New Orleans Advocate.

Robert Money, 21; David Shelton, 20; and Naima Okami, 20, face counts of aggravated arson face in an incident a right-wing campus group, setting off a social media storm, claims was politically motivated. No one was injured in the fire.