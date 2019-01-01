Woman, 21, reported missing after New Year’s Eve celebration

The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Zara Alexander, 21, was reportedly last seen early Tuesday, Jan. 1. She was with her friends at a bar in the 4800 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, near Bordeaux Street.

Alexander got separated from her friends and has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information about Zara Alexander’s whereabouts, please contact the Second District at 504-658-6020, or call the NOPD at 504-821-2222.