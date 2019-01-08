Vehicle sought after gunfire strikes home in Freret neighborhood

Police are seeking assistance in locating and identifying a vehicle and a person of interest seen on surveillance video in connection with an aggravated criminal damage incident that occurred on Jan. 3 in the Freret neighborhood.

At about 1 a.m., a home in the 4900 block of Clara Street, near Upperline Street, was struck multiple times by bullets. The pictured vehicle was witnessed driving past the residence multiple times. The individual pictured was observed entering the vehicle.

Surveillance video of the vehicle and person of interest can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured vehicle or person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.