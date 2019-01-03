This Week at The Broad: New Year, New Movies

Sponsored by

Happy New Year to all you reading this newsletter. Before we begin, grab a bottle of water, the pain reliever of your choice, and remember to continue hydrating throughout the day. We’ll all get through this together. We have one new movie to share with you this week and it is one that you’ve been calling about for months.

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK is Barry Jenkins’ third film and we would argue his third straight classic. This adaptation of the James Baldwin novel is beautifully shot by cinematographer James Laxton and has a stellar cast telling the kind of love story that you only get to see once in a generation. We have a special sneak preview on Thursday with a full schedule of showtimes starting on Friday.

VICE, MARY POPPINS RETURNS, and THE FAVOURITE all remain in our lineup for another week. We recently updated our website with a few new coming soon attractions including a healthy dose of critically-acclaimed independent films including SHOPLIFTERS, STAN & OLLIE, and COLD WAR. You can look forward to seeing those films and many more over the next few months.

BYOB(aby) will be showing MARY POPPINS RETURNS this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Friday & Sunday: 10:15 AM 1:00 PM 3:45 PM 6:30 PM 9:15 PM

Saturday: 10:15 AM 1:00 PM 3:45 PM 6:30 PM 9:15 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:00 PM 3:45 PM 6:30 PM 9:15 PM

Thursday: 10:40 AM 1:30 PM 4:05 PM 6:45 PM 9:25 PM

VICE

Friday & Sunday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Saturday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday:

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Friday & Sunday: 11:15 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Saturday: 11:15 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 11:15 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

THE FAVOURITE

Friday & Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:10 PM 4:40 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM 2:10 PM 4:40 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:10 PM 4:40 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM 2:10 PM 4:40 PM 7:20 PM 9:50 PM

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater. The tow yard across from our main parking lot as well as the AutoZone across Broad Street both offer additional parking without the fear of a costly boot.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

