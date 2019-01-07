Suspects sought in Hollygrove armed robbery

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for three subjects wanted in connection with a Hollygrove armed robbery.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 4:43 a.m. near Mistletoe and Nelson streets.

The suspects were captured on video at Tulane and Loyola avenues before entering a United cab. They were then transported to the location where the robbery occurred.

The three suspects are between the ages of 20 and 30 and may frequent the French Quarter and CBD area.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.