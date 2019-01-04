Suspect booked in car break-ins and burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested John Crawford, 35, in connection with two auto burglary incidents that occurred on Dec. 27.

At about 4 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of a man peering into vehicle windows in the area of the 1400 block of Seventh Street, near Coliseum Street.

Officers found Crawford reportedly looking through a vehicle. He had opened the door and had taken a cellphone from inside the vehicle, police said. Crawford was arrested at the scene and charged with simple burglary and possession of stolen items.

During a search of Crawford’s person, he was also reportedly found to be in possession of property reported stolen from the victim of a vehicle burglary incident reported an hour earlier at Gen. Taylor and Coliseum streets. Crawford was also charged with simple burglary and possession of stolen items in that incident.

Additionally, Crawford was arrested for violation of probation, as well as on an arrest warrant out of Jefferson Parish.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.