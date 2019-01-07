Runaway juvenile reported in Central City

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a teenage boy reported as a runaway in Central City.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, Jeremiah Harris, 16, left his guardian’s residence in the 2500 block of Erato Street without permission. He has not returned and has not been heard from by his guardian since this time.

Harris is described as a black male standing about 5’7” and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremiah Harris is asked to contact a Sixth District Detective at 504-658-6060.