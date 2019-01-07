Photo gallery: The Phellows bring in the Carnival season

Revelers clamor for beads from the Phunny Phorty Phellows as the streetcar rolls down Carrollton Avenue toward St. Charles Avenue on Sunday.
Photos by Zach Brien, Uptown Messenger
On Sunday, Carnival season began in New Orleans. The Phunny Phorty Phellows, a krewe dating back to the late 19th century, rang in the season with their annual parade on a St. Charles Avenue streetcar. The krewe began its Twelfth Night streetcar parade in 1982.
Peggy Scott LaBorde, center, introduces the Phunny Phorty Phellows before they depart the streetcar barn on Sunday. (Photos by Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Melchior Magi, center, of the Krewe of O.A.K. helps count down the beginning of the Phunny Phorty Phellows parade.
Members of the Phunny Phorty Phellows board their streetcar on Jan. 6. The krewe’s event is now one of two streetcar parades on the first night of the Carnival season; the other is on the new Rampart Street line.
Krewe members display their costumes at the streetcar barn.
A member of the Phunny Phorty Phellows passes out throws during the ride.
The Phunny Phorty Phellows begin their ride heralding the start of Carnival.
William Frank receives a throw from a member of the Phunny Phorty Phellows in the streetcar barn.