NOPD arrests suspect in Foucher Street shooting

New Orleans Police have arrested Jacoby Trepagnier, 19, in connection with a Foucher Street shooting incident that occurred the day after Christmas.

At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Dec. 26, a shooting reportedly occurred in the 2100 block of Foucher Street, where the victim in the incident was found to have been shot multiple times.

As investigation progressed in this incident, NOPD Sixth District detectives were able to positively identify Trepagnier as a perpetrator in this incident. Search and arrest warrants were obtained by detectives.

On January 2, 2019, Sixth District detectives and NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad officers executed warrants at Trepagnier’s residence, locating Trepaginer and arresting him without incident.

Trepagnier was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with any additional information in this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-786.