New boutique hotel, restaurant planned for St. Charles Avenue mansion, Advocate reports

LeBlanc + Smith, a local restaurant group whose holdings include Cavan on Magazine Street, is redeveloping a historic St. Charles Avenue mansion into the Corsair Hotel, a boutique hotel with a 15 guest rooms, restaurant, hotel bar and pool bar, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

The property at 4125 St. Charles Ave., previously the Avenue Inn Bed & Breakfast, is a Queen Anne-style late-19th century building designed by Thomas Sully. The developers plan to open in the fall, after an extensive renovation.