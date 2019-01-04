Home invasion reported on South Saratoga, police say

A South Saratoga Street resident answered a knock at the front door Thursday morning only to be robbed at gunpoint of his cash and credit card, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was at home in the 3300 block of South Saratoga Street around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, when a tall man calling himself “Keith” knocked on the door, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim opened the door and the subject armed with a semi-auto handgun pointed it at the victim and demanded his money. The victim complied,” the report states. “The subject then cocked the gun and again demanded the victim’s money. The victim complied and gave the suspect additional cash, a credit card and ID.

“The subject then forced the victim to take off his shoes and lay on the floor,” the report concludes. “The victim complied and the subject fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.