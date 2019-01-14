Ashé Cultural Arts Center’s MLK events aimed at unity and healing

Ashé Cultural Arts Center is honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a series of commemorative events, beginning on Thursday, Jan.17.

Activities include the sixth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-César Chavez Commemorative Luncheon on Jan. 18 at the Ashé Power House, and Ashé’s annual community sing, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” on Jan. 20.

For more information on these and other activities, call 504-569-9070.

Who is Frank Hayden?

A Conversation with Martin Payton, The Frank Hayden Exhibition Opening

Jan. 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Ashé CAC, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Free

Historian and author Freddi W. Evans interviews sculptor Martin Payton in a conversation about the genius of the incomparable sculptor Frank Hayden. One of his notable creations was the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue that sits in the plaza at the intersection of Martin Luther King and Oretha Castle Haley boulevards in New Orleans. When erected, it was met with considerable controversy, as it did not depict the likeness of the civil rights leader. Hayden was born in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Xavier University and received his master’s degree from Notre Dame University. Named Southern University in Baton Rouge’s first Distinguished Professor, Hayden served as a professor there for 27 years.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-César Chavez Commemorative Luncheon

Jan. 18, noon – 2 p.m.

Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St.

Individual tickets: $25; Tables for 6: $150; Tables for 8: $200

Tickets are available here.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.-César Chávez Commemorative Luncheon is named for two cultural giants who led nonviolent peace movements for the civil rights of African-Americans and Mexican farm workers, respectively. With respect to events during their movements, keynote speakers Dr. Dwight Webster, senior pastor of Historic Beth Eden Baptist Church in Oakland, Calif. and Alfredo Cruz, vice president of programs and special initiatives at Foundation for Louisiana, address what’s happening now, relative to racial equity in both countries.

National Conference of Artists 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Art Exhibition & Student Contests

Opening Reception, Jan. 19, 4-8 p.m.

Exhibit, Jan. 19-March 31

Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St.

Free

This year’s exhibition theme is from Dr. King’s speech “Standing in Times of Challenge and Change: Remember, Celebrate, Act.” This annual exhibition commemorates and celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights movement, and individuals who worked to foster the dream of Dr. King. The exhibition also pays homage to people around the world who work tirelessly to further peace and collective understanding while serving to promote nonviolent and safe responsive cohabitation. The keynote speaker is Lloyd Dennis.

Lift Every Voice and Sing

Jan. 20, 3-5 p.m.

Ashé Power House, 1731 Baronne St.

Free.

Come out and sing to your heart’s content. Local vocalists and musicians lead a community-sing featuring songs and chants from the civil rights movement. The community is invited to join in this unifying celebration, which closes with the collective singing of Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing. Wendi O’Neal, Caren Green and others will be on hand to liven up the day. Bring the entire family.

National Day of Racial Healing

Jan. 22, 6-9 p.m.

The Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St.

Free

Featuring Sunni Patterson, Tanya Huang, Donney Rose, The Harbinger Project, Grayhawk Perkins, Antonio Garza, and José Fermin Ceballos.

The National Day of Racial Healing is the annual day to call for racial healing, celebrate our common humanity and take collective action to create a more just and equitable world. It is part of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s National Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Initiative.

This event is presented by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, in partnership with Ashé Cultural Arts Center, the Foundation for Louisiana, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation.

National Day of Racial Healing is a call to action to help mobilize communities, organizations and individuals across the United States in support of Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation. Overall, communities, organizations and individuals are being asked to: proclaim a new narrative that refutes the ideology of a hierarchy of human value; acknowledge that there are still deep racial divisions in America; and commit to engaging representatives from all racial, ethnic, religious and identity groups in genuine efforts to increase understanding, communication, caring and respect for one another and the perceived other.