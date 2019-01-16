Ashé Cultural Arts Center founder to be honored at Urban Conservancy luncheon

The co-founder of the Cultural Arts Center is among the Urban Conservancy’s 2019 Urban Hero honorees, a celebration individuals who have been instrumental in shaping the Urban Conservancy vision for a vibrant and resilient New Orleans.

“Since 2001, the Urban Conservancy has been leading and collaborating to strengthen our urban environment and local economy through equitable practices, policies and programs,” said Dana Eness, Urban Conservancy’s executive director. “We draw inspiration from those who are contributing to a safer, healthier, and more beautiful New Orleans, and whose work intersects with our own in meaningful ways. We love having the opportunity to recognize the contributions of these special individuals.”

The Urban Conservancy proudly recognizes this year’s Urban Heroes honorees: Carol Bebelle, Executive Director and Co-founder of Ashé Cultural Arts Center; Leah Chase, executive chef, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant; Chuck Morse, executive director, Thrive NOLA; Paul Soniat, director, New Orleans Botanical Garden; and Leonetta Terrell, community activist, Friends of the Lafitte Greenway.

Honorees will be recognized at a luncheon Friday, Feb. 15, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Walnut Room of the Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.

Discounted early bird tickets are on sale now through Friday, Jan. 18. Tickets are available online (UrbanHeroes2019.eventbrite.com) or by calling Maryann Miller at 504-252-1259

Doors will open at noon for a reception and cash bar, and lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. The awards presentation will include the announcement of the 2019 Urban Hero. Ghassan Korban, Sewerage & Water Board Executive Director, will deliver the keynote address.

Funds raised from the Urban Heroes Celebration support Urban Conservancy’s programs: BASIN (Building Active Stewardship in New Orleans), FYI (Front Yard Initiative), and StayLocal.

The Urban Heroes Celebration is open to the public, but seating is limited. This event is made possible by the support of LCI Workers Compensation, IberiaBank, QSM/Quality Sitework Materials and Pivotal Engineering.