A Phunny thing happens on the first night of Mardi Gras season

It’s Twelphth Night, so it’s time for the Phunny Phorty Phellows to herald the arrival of Carnival with a rowdy streetcar ride.

From 6:30 to 7 p.m. — when the krewe boards the St. Charles streetcar — revelers can join the Carnival Countdown at the Carrollton Streetcar Barn, 8200 Willow St. The Storyville Stompers brass band will play.

Revelers can also watch the ride from anywhere along the streetcar route after 7 p.m.

The Phellows are a historic Carnival organization that paraded from 1878 through 1898, following Rex on Mardi Gras Day. The group was revived in 1981 and paraded with the Krewe of Clones until 1986. It has been heralding the beginning of the Carnival season with a Jan. 6 streetcar ride since 1982.