Two suspects arrested in car burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested Marvin King, 18, and Deron Torres, 18, in connection with three vehicle burglaries reported between Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

While on active patrol at about 1:30 a.m., Second District officers observed the two teens near Hillary and Pine streets. They matched the descriptions of two men reported breaking the window to a vehicle earlier that morning.

As officers approached, they fled on foot. Both were later apprehended by Second District Task Force officers and identified as King and Torres.

During the arrest, King was found to be in possession of a window punch, flashlight, ski mask, large amount, and debit and credit cards from the victim of a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1700 block of Fourth Street.

Also during the arrest, Torres was found to have an outstanding warrant for a July vehicle burglary in the 4900 block of Stephen Girard Drive in Gentilly.

Second and Sixth District investigators interviewed both subjects, at which time King confessed to the Fourth Street car burglary.

Both King and Torres were booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for three counts of simple burglary.

Based on the locations, times and circumstances, Second District investigators are looking to determine whether King and Torres may be responsible for an additional vehicle burglary in the Second District during that same time, which may lead to additional charges.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.