Photos by Zach Brien, MidCityMessenger.com

Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, internationally-renowned trombonist and Warren Easton graduate, returned to his alma mater on Friday, Dec. 21 bearing gifts. Andrews hosted his second annual “Toys From Troy” toy giveaway. The second annual event also featured pictures with Santa and a performance by students at the Trombone Shorty Academy.