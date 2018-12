The Trolley Stop Cafe on St. Charles Avenue will be featured in the Jan. 2 season premiere of the Fox reality TV show “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” the Gambit reports.

Crews were filming in the popular 24-hour spot in the Lower Garden District last fall. The results, likely to contain kitchen drama littered with verbal abuse, will be shown Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Fox 8.