Suspect sought in accidental shooting during fight on South Broad Street, police say

A fight in a South Broad Street parking lot ended in gunfire Wednesday afternoon when one man hit another with a gun, causing an accidental discharge that grazed the victim’s ear, and New Orleans police have named a 48-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting, authorities said.

Tyrone Catchings is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery by shooting following the shooting near South Broad and Washington Avenue, according to the following NOPD news release: