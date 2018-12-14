Kristine Froeba on Southern Charm New Orleans Filming Season 2: Reagan Charleston Returns with a New Husband

With the potholes, power outages, and never-ending boil water advisories, one would think New Orleans has suffered enough. But no, the Bravo network seems fit to punish us further—with Season 2 of Southern Charm New Orleans.

While no formal announcement has been forthcoming, the worst has been confirmed by the New Orleans Office of Cultural Economy: Film New Orleans permitting department. Southern Charm New Orleans season 2 has been filming around the city. The filming permit states the filming dates as Oct. 13 to Dec. 17.

A major plot point for season 2, if the series can be ascribed a plot, will be the speedy divorce and remarriage of Reagan Tucker Charleston of Covington, LA to Reece Thomas of Folsom, LA. Their wedding took place at the New Orleans Board of Trade last Sunday evening December 8, 2018.

Reagan began posting videos of her groom to be, a stud manager at a Folsom area horse farm, on Instagram in August 2018. The divorce between Jeff Charleston and Reagan Charleston was finalized in October.

The wedding reception was very Bravo and decorated with hundreds of tall candles under glass–the sort of styling that RHOBH’s Kyle Richards would think is “classy.” For those interested in such things, the bride wore a dark cream wedding gown cut low on the décolleté (to the sternum) with lots of tulle, a skirt wide enough to hide an extra guest, a cathedral train, and floral appliques.

Sources report there was a gender reveal party at the wedding and that Reagan is expecting a girl.

It was only in June of this year, following the season 1 finale, that Reagan Tucker Charleston, of the Tuckers of Covington and Franklinton, LA, announced her marital separation from nice guy Saints’ Super Bowl Champ Jeff Charleston.

Viewers winced last season (those forced to watch the series for work) when Reagan, a Northshore wife, rented an apartment in the French Quarter to “study” for the Bar Exam.

According to the Louisiana State Bar Association membership directory, Reagan is not a member.

If you know the series, you will remember Reagan as the blonde wife who pretends to be from New Orleans. The one who humiliated her husband at an “elite New Orleans dinner party” by announcing to the other guests (and the world) that husband’s mother embezzled his NFL earnings.

If you need reminding when this occurred, it was the “elite New Orleans dinner party” held at a rented house in Metairie, with a dirty open kitchen, folding tables, and a rent-a-Voodoo-Priestess in a Maharaja turban carrying a Home Decor crystal ball and a whisk broom.

If any of this is actual reality, remarrying before the ink is dry on the divorce, it is just the sort of drama Bravo relishes. Actually, it’s just the sort of stunt that would push the network to rethink a show they had previously shelved.

Bravo is a network that creates pseudo-scripted reality TV. A network that awards edits and renewals to cast members and casts that cause scenes, deliver shock value, or manufacture drama. I should know; I worked as a publicist for one of the real housewives and was the ghostwriter of her Bravo.com weekly episodic blogs.

DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT YOU SEE ON TV. That said, many do.

Off TV, sources say that local professionals and a famous luxury hotel may have passed on a certain event to avoid association with the “brand.”

For those who missed the first season, stop reading, make the sign of the cross, hire a Shaman and burn sage. You dodged a bullet.

If you’re intent on hosting hate-watch parties, the first season lineup included a suburban Metairie couple (who now live on the Northshore) pretending to live in the city. Others pretended to be well known local designers, some pretended to be business owners, others pretended to be rich, famous or both. Some pretended to be well known, “elite” socialites and debutantes, while others falsely claim to be direct descendants of the French Creole founding aristocracy.

In summation, skip it. The entire show is a televised version of Disney gumbo.