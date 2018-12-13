Simultaneous bomb threats under investigation on South Claiborne, Walmsley, Poydras, Hayne

New Orleans police are investigating four simultaneous bomb threats made Thursday afternoon on South Claiborne Avenue and Walmsley Avenue in the Uptown areas, as well as Poydras Street downtown and Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, authorities said.

The bomb threats were reported in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue (near the commercial strip mall and Tulane’s football stadium), the 7800 block of Walsmley Avenue (near St. Mary’s Dominican school), the 600 block of Poydras Street and the 9600 block of Hayne Boulevard on the lakefront, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney shortly after 2:30 p.m.

“There is no information available as to any connection between these incidents, or to other incidents currently being reported in other areas,” Looney said.

