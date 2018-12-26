Police Blotter: Shooting on Foucher Street, car stolen on Perrier Street

Shooting in Milan area

After a violent holiday weekend in New Orleans, a shooting was reported in the Milan neighborhood on Wednesday. Initial reports show one victim suffering apparent gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the shooting at 3:48 p.m. in the 2100 block of Foucher Street, near Loyola Avenue.

The shooting comes on the heels of two homicides in Central City and five shootings citywide.

Suspect sought in auto burglary

The NOPD is seeking to identify and locate a subject believed to be responsible for an auto burglary that occurred on Dec. 20 in the 4500 block of Perrier Street, near Jena Street.

At about 7:30 p.m., a man in a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was seen on surveillance video being followed by a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck in the area. The subject was observed by a witness burglarizing a vehicle.

Surveillance video in this incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.