Police investigating Christmas homicide

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Central City on Christmas morning.

On Tuesday, Dec. 25, at 8:42 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 2500 block of Clara Street. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim outside with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and stomach.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Homicide Detective Unit is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.