Man shot to death in Central City

The NOPD is investigating a homicide that claimed a man’s life Sunday night in Central City.

Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at 9:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of Willow Street, near Josephine Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was shot in the street and died at the scene. He had been shot while riding a bike, NOLA.com reports.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or a motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Nick Williams is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.