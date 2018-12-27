Man robbed at gunpoint on South Claiborne, police say

A man walking on South Claiborne Avenue early Wednesday was robbed at gunpoint, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking near South Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, when a stranger confronted him with a gun, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman took the victim’s phone and money from his wallet, then left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.