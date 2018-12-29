Lady and Men Rollers to second-line Sunday

The 2018 Lady and Men Rollers second-line will parade Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Central City, Hoffman Triangle, Broadmoor, Garden District and Milan neighborhoods. The social aid and pleasure clubs are marching with the Grammy-winning Hot 8 Brass Band.

Traffic will be restricted along the route below, so expect road closures and traffic delays in the afternoon. RTA services might be interrupted during the parade as well.

The parade forms at 12:45 p.m. at 2812 St. Charles Ave. and disbands at Big Man Lounge, 2916 Louisiana Ave. The queen is Anita Matamoros Oubre, a Lady Roller and Baby Doll.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. The city cautions second-liners to take care in large crowds and report suspicious activity to public safety officials.