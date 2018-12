The Irish Channel Neighborhood Association is holding a Holiday Happy Hour on Thursday, Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Revelers will gather at Pete’s Out in the Cold, 701 Sixth St. at Chippewa, to celebrate the season, spend time with neighbors and wear an ugly Christmas sweater.

Pete’s will have happy hour prices during this event. They have pizza for sale as always, or feel free to bring a dish or snacks to share.