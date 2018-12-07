Handgun reported stolen in Jena Street car burglary; two suspects sought

The NOPD is seeking two suspects seen on video surveillance in connection with an auto burglary that occurred on Dec. 2 in the 900 block of Jena Street.

At about 6:32 a.m., surveillance video in the area captured footage of the victim’s vehicle being burglarized by two unknown subjects. The pictured suspects are shown exiting the sedan and burglarizing the victim’s vehicle, where a handgun was reported stolen.

Surveillance video of this incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, or toll free at 877-903-7867.