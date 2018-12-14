Gracious Bakery teams with NOCHI for its fourth cafe

Gracious Bakery and Cafe, which has locations Uptown on Prytania Street and in the Garden District on St. Charles, has announced a partnership in New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute the upcoming Warehouse District restaurant NOCHI Café by Gracious.

Pastry Chef Megan Forman opened Gracious Bakery with her husband Jay in 2012. The company has since grown to include three locations across New Orleans, all supported by a centralized production kitchen. NOCHI Café by Gracious will be its fourth.

Scheduled to open in early January, the café in the new NOCHI training center at Howard Avenue and Carondelet Street will offer an expanded menu with a focus on lighter dishes informed by Levantine spice profiles and locally sourced ingredients along with a full bar. This menu will be in addition to Gracious Bakery’s lineup of handmade pastries, artisan breads, craft sandwiches and desserts. The café will be open to the public as well as a gathering place for NOCHI students, faculty and culinary enthusiasts.

Michael Doyle, formerly of Maurepas Foods and Press Street Station, will be the executive chef.