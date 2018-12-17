Four Lusher seniors awarded full four-year scholarships through QuestBridge

Lusher Charter School is pleased to announce that four seniors have been named QuestBridge Scholars: Kimani Coye, Vanderbilt University; Kiya Henderson, Pomona College; Mayela Norwood, Claremont McKenna College, and Amaris Lewis, Stanford University.

College Match Scholarship Recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with guaranteed, full four-year scholarships that are provided by the colleges and universities.

At Lusher, students choose an area of concentrated electives with focused courses. Kimani is receiving a certificate of artistry in visual arts; Kiya is completing a certificate of artistry in musical theater; Amaris is in the engineering design and development program; and Mayela, the biomedical innovation program.

The National College Match is a highly competitive process drawing applications from students across the country. This year’s College Match Scholarship Recipients had an average unweighted GPA of 3.93. On standardized testing, the middle 50 percent received between 1360 and 1500 on the SAT and between 29 and 33 on the ACT. In addition, 94 percent are within the top 10 percent of their graduating class.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit based in Palo Alto, California, that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities. By recruiting, developing and motivating these students — beginning in high school through college to their early career — QuestBridge aims to help talented low-income students attend the nations’ best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities.

QuestBridge’s 40 college partners include top liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona, and Williams and exceptional research universities such as Columbia, Duke, Rice, Stanford, and Yale.