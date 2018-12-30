Holly Grove, Central City drug-trafficking suspect arrested, NOPD reports

New Orleans police officers have arrested a man suspected of drug trafficking in the Holly Grove and Central City neighborhoods.

On Dec. 19, NOPD Second District task force officers and members of the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole executed a search warrant in the 8700 block of Birch Street and the 2700 block of Seventh Street. The search yielded the confiscation of the pictured contraband and the arrest of Jerome Toliver, 28.

Toliver was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center, where he was booked on drug and weapons charges.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident should contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.