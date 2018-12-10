Crime report: Police seeking suspects in armed robbery at laundromat, battery at home

Three robbed at gunpoint while doing laundry: The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect who was captured on surveillance video committing an armed robbery in a laundromat on South Claiborne Avenue.

The victim told police that on Dec. 6 at 6:05 a.m., he was inside of a laundromat located in the 8000 block of S. Claiborne Avenue when an unknown male reportedly pointed a gun in the victim’s back and demanded his wallet. The victim complied, at which time the subject proceeded to rob the other two victims inside of the location and demanded their belongings, before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video of the suspect entering the business can be seen at this link.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall with a black cap on his head and a ski mask over his face.

Anyone with additional information regarding the subject’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.

Suspect identified in battery on Washington Avenue: The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Troy Johnson, 51, in the investigation of a simple battery incident that occurred on Dec. 2 in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue.

Detectives allege that Johnson struck the victim repeatedly with closed fists, entered onto the victim’s property without authorization, damaged the property and struck the victim with closed fists. When located, Johnson will be arrested for simple battery, criminal trespassing and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Troy Johnson is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-7867.