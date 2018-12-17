Crime report: Armed robberies on Claiborne, Delachaise; wallet theft on Magazine

Suspect sought in armed robbery on South Claiborne

The NOPD is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying a subject seen on surveillance video in commission of an armed robbery that occurred on Dec. 10in the 8800 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

At about 6:05 p.m., the victim was assisting customers at a MetroPCS store when an unknown short black male wearing a black zip-up mask, black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweater and blue jeans entered the store holding a handgun. The offender demanded the victim’s property and fled the location with cash from the register. The subject then fled the scene westbound on South Claiborne Avenue.

Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed at this link.

Workers robbed at gunpoint at Delachaise Street home

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect who is accused of committing an armed robbery at a Delachaise Street home.

On Dec. 4, at or around 10:30 a.m., two workers were doing construction on a residence in the 2600 block of Delachaise Street when an unknown male subject approached them from behind and demanded their belongings. He allegedly pointed a handgun at the victims during the robbery. The subject then fled the scene with the victims’ wallets and cellphones.

The subject is described as a black male, dressed in a grey hoodie, dark blue jeans and black tennis shoes. A video of the incident can be viewed at this link.

Wallet stolen from store on Magazine Street

NOPD detectives in the Second District are investigating the theft of a wallet in a Magazine Street shop.

On Dec. 11, at 12:18 p.m., a woman entered a location in the 4500 block of Magazine Street. She acted as a customer and then allegedly stole a wallet from the purse of one of the employees.

A woman fitting her description was subsequently captured on video using the victim’s credit card at Target in Kenner. The suspect is described as having one gold tooth.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.