Crime report: Armed robberies, domestic battery

Armed robberies in Gert Town

The NOPD has arrested Byron Lackings, 42, in connection with two armed robberies that occurred on Dec. 13 in Gert Town.

The robberies were reported in close proximity of time and location to each other, one at about 3:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Olive Street and another at about 9 a.m. at a business in the 3200 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

During investigation of these incidents, NOPD Second District detectives identified a residence connected to the armed robberies. Members of NOPD’s Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response Unit conducted surveillance on the location and apprehended several suspects believed to be linked to the armed robberies.

Additionally, Second District detectives executed search warrants on two residences, leading to the arrest of Lackings as the suspect. A third armed robbery is believed to be linked to these incidents; investigation into that incident remains ongoing.

Lackings was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of crack cocaine.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Suspect sought in robbery, domestic battery

The NOPD is searching for a suspect in a simple robbery and domestic battery in the Second District.

On Dec. 22, around 11:47 a.m., the wanted subject, identified as Sean Wilson, 31, is accused of striking an elderly family member in the face and taking the victim’s wallet.

Wilson was last seen in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue. He is currently wanted for simple robbery and simple battery domestic.

Wilson is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Wilson is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at at 504-822-1111.