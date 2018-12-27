City to establish ‘Do Not Toss’ registry for unsolicited papers in 2019

Starting Jan. 31, New Orleans residents can opt out receiving unsolicited printed materials by adding their name to a new “Do Not Toss” registry through the city’s website, nola.gov or by calling 311.

Residents on the list may still receive unsolicited printed materials, including newspapers, but the items must be placed on a doorstep, dropped into a mail slot, attached to the door or hand delivered. The ordinance aims to reduce litter on streets and sidewalks and remove potential safety hazards.

The City Council unanimously passed the “Do Not Toss” ordinance on Dec. 20. It was sponsored by District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, District B Councilman Jay H. Banks and District E Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen.

“We’ve all seen unwanted newspapers littering our sidewalks, neighborhood streets and homes. They can be hazardous to residents and clog our catch basins,” Palmer said. “We appreciate the newspapers’ collaboration on this and welcome their continued lawful delivery since they provide a service to many residents.”

The ordinance notes that the unwanted papers can cause residents to slip and fall while picking them up and can encourage property crimes as they accumulate outside a home when the owners are away.

“One man’s treasure is another man’s junk,” Banks said. “This ordinance allows individuals to opt out of receiving unsolicited newspapers and remove an unnecessary nuisance from your life.”

Nguyen also cited the environmental impact of unsolicited printed materials, adding: “We are just trying to save some trees as well.”